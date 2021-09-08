Florida Judge Lifts School Mask-Mandate Ban, Rejects DeSantis’s Appeal

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference before the 2019 MLS All-Star Game at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., July 31, 2019. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

A Florida judge on Wednesday permitted public schools to reimpose mask mandates, rejecting Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ appeal of his previous ruling.

By Second Circuit Judge John Cooper’s order, Florida is prohibited from enforcing the mask-mandate ban, allowing school districts that defied DeSantis to maintain the practice.

Wednesday’s development comes after an earlier decision from Cooper in which he argued that DeSantis overstepped his authority in banning public institutions from implementing mask mandates. He said in his opinion that Florida law “does not support a statewide order, or any action interfering with the constitutionally provided authority of local school districts to provide for the safety and health of children, based on the unique facts on the ground in a particular county.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.