News

U.S.

Florida Police Arrest ‘White Supremacist’ Who Threatened Walmart Mass Shooting

By
(Daniel Becerril/Reuters)

Florida police announced over the weekend that they have arrested a young white man after he wrote on Facebook that he would be getting his AR-15 back soon and that people should stay away from Walmart.

Richard Clayton, 26, allegedly wrote on Facebook, “3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week,” sparking a joint investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Winter Park Police Department which began on August 6.

The man was arrested on Friday in Winter Park and charged with making “written threats to kill or do bodily harm,” the FDLE said on its official Facebook page. He “appears to believe in the white supremacist ideology and has a history of posting threats on Facebook using fictitious accounts,” the Department wrote, and is currently being detained on $15,000 bond.

Comments

The Florida arrest came less than a week after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio killed dozens and shocked the country. The El Paso shooter, who left behind a white-supremacist, anti-immigrant manifesto, opened fire on August 3 at a Walmart, killing 22 and injuring 24 more with an AR-15 rifle. Police said he admitted he was attempting to kill as many Mexicans as possible during his rampage.

FBI director Christopher Wray told Congress last month that the majority of domestic-terrorism arrests since last October have been linked to white supremacy.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Elizabeth Warren’s Ferguson Lie

By
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren yesterday tweeted: https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1159902078103445507 This is an outright lie, one day after Warren complained of the dangers of rhetoric. Michael Brown was not murdered. Michael Brown was shot by officer Darren Wilson in an act ... Read More
Film & TV

The Greatest War Movie Ever Made

By
The second-to-last comment made by Colonel Walter E. Kurtz is this: “Their commanders won’t allow them to write ‘F***’ on their airplanes because it’s obscene.” In Apocalypse Now we’ve seen a cavalry officer wipe out a village and call in a napalm strike to make a beach safe for surfing. We’ve ... Read More
Economy & Business

Job Security Is Not Coming Back

By
Shed a single tear, if you haven’t gone entirely dry, for America’s beleaguered, struggling, and anxiety-ridden law-firm partners. Sara Randazzo, writing in the Wall Street Journal, chronicles the lamentations of the lawyers: “Being named a partner once meant joining a band of lawyers who jointly tended ... Read More
U.S.

Controversy Swirls around Jeffrey Epstein’s Death

By
Jim Geraghty is off this week. Making the click-through worthwhile: Jeffrey Epstein is found dead in his cell as conspiracy theories abound, the Department of Education investigates policies allowing biological males to have a field day in women’s sports, and former Trump administration communications director ... Read More