Florida Restaurateurs Warn Minimum-Wage Mandate Could Shut Them Down

On a lonely stretch of road leading to an old Florida fishing village, Bubba’s Roadhouse & Saloon is a rugged little watering hole that’s hard to mistake for a corporate chain.

Built with brick and recycled wood and located next to a German social club on the state’s southwest coast, Bubba’s is the kind of place where blue-collar workers and their families stop after a long day for a burger or a steak, and of course a cold beer.

Old license plates and black and white cowboy photos line the walls. Customers crack open peanuts at the bar and staple signed dollar …