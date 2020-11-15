News

NR PLUS Economy & Business

Florida Restaurateurs Warn Minimum-Wage Mandate Could Shut Them Down

By
Bubba’s Roadhouse & Saloon

On a lonely stretch of road leading to an old Florida fishing village, Bubba’s Roadhouse & Saloon is a rugged little watering hole that’s hard to mistake for a corporate chain.

Built with brick and recycled wood and located next to a German social club on the state’s southwest coast, Bubba’s is the kind of place where blue-collar workers and their families stop after a long day for a burger or a steak, and of course a cold beer.

Old license plates and black and white cowboy photos line the walls. Customers crack open peanuts at the bar and staple signed dollar

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Most Popular

Elections

The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy

By
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More
Elections

The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy

By
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More
NR PLUS Science & Tech

Wokeists Assault Space Exploration

By
In October 2020, NASA’s Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey committee received a manifesto from its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Working Group (EDIWG). Written by NASA Ames Research Center public-communications specialist Frank Tavares -- along with a group of eleven co-authors including noted ... Read More
NR PLUS Science & Tech

Wokeists Assault Space Exploration

By
In October 2020, NASA’s Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey committee received a manifesto from its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Working Group (EDIWG). Written by NASA Ames Research Center public-communications specialist Frank Tavares -- along with a group of eleven co-authors including noted ... Read More
White House

Return of the Propeller Heads

By
Barack Obama had a nickname for the highly credentialed economists who surrounded him during his first term. He called them “propeller heads.” It was his way of joshing—and asserting superiority over—figures such as Larry Summers, Peter Orszag, Austan Goolsbee, Jason Furman, and other wonks with ... Read More
White House

Return of the Propeller Heads

By
Barack Obama had a nickname for the highly credentialed economists who surrounded him during his first term. He called them “propeller heads.” It was his way of joshing—and asserting superiority over—figures such as Larry Summers, Peter Orszag, Austan Goolsbee, Jason Furman, and other wonks with ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump Was Not Stabbed in the Back

By
Just about everybody hates losing. Just about everybody really hates losing and knowing it was a genuine, earned defeat, and that the outcome didn’t just come down to a lucky bounce at the last second. Just about everybody really, really hates losing and realizing all too late that they ignored warnings, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump Was Not Stabbed in the Back

By
Just about everybody hates losing. Just about everybody really hates losing and knowing it was a genuine, earned defeat, and that the outcome didn’t just come down to a lucky bounce at the last second. Just about everybody really, really hates losing and realizing all too late that they ignored warnings, ... Read More
World

Raphael Warnock’s Blood Libel

By
Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Senate candidate seeking to unseat Republican Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s runoff election in January, has had some interesting things to say about Israel in the past. Here is Warnock during a 2018 sermon: We need a two-state solution where all of God’s children can live ... Read More
World

Raphael Warnock’s Blood Libel

By
Raphael Warnock, the Democratic Senate candidate seeking to unseat Republican Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s runoff election in January, has had some interesting things to say about Israel in the past. Here is Warnock during a 2018 sermon: We need a two-state solution where all of God’s children can live ... Read More