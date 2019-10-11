News

White House

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Tells Congress Trump Urged State Department to Remove Her

By
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, September 9, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich told Congress on Friday that President Trump pushed the State Department to remove her from office after his lawyer Rudy Giuliani repeatedly accused her of protecting Joe Biden’s interests in Ukraine.

Comments

In her testimony, Yovanovich speculated that Giuliani may have urged her ouster to protect his Ukrainian associates.

“Contacts of Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine,” she said in prepared remarks during a closed door deposition, according to a copy of the statement obtained by the New York Times.

Yovanovich further asserted that once she was removed in Spring 2019 she was ordered to return to the U.S. on “the next plane.”

The allegations Giuliani raised against her were “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives,” she went on.

Giuliani had been looking into allegations of corruption against Joe Biden, whose son Hunter sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company from 2014 to 2019. Former Ukrainian prosecutor general Victor Shokin was conducting an investigation of the company, but was himself accused of corruption and fired in 2016 after Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government at the behest of U.S. and European Union officials.

Trump and Giuliani have alleged a conflict of interest between the former vice president and his son.

House Democrats are currently conducting an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s own dealings in Ukraine.

In a July phone conversation, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the allegations against the Bidens. One week earlier Trump had ordered a halt to a military aid package destined for Ukraine and approved by Congress. The timing has led Democrats to raise the suspicion that Trump used the aid package to pressure Ukraine to conduct an investigation damaging to a political rival.

Comments

Most Popular

Film & TV

Make Satan Great Again

By
Joker is a fine little movie if an ultimately unsatisfying one. It is an experiment of a sort, making a comic-book origin-story film in the style of the self-consciously heavy neo-noir American films of the 1970s — the Expanded Scorsese Cinematic Universe, basically. But Murray Franklin, the Carsonesque ... Read More
White House

Anti-Trump Psychodrama 10.0?

By
What do the Kavanaugh hearings, Jussie Smollett, the Covington kids, the Mueller investigation, and now the Trump phone call all have in common? Staged melodrama, media collusion hysteria, progressive demands that justice be served immediately, promises of walls-are-closing-in blockbuster revelations from new ... Read More
Economy & Business

Woke Capital Has Exposed Itself

By
For more than four years — from the opening moments of the rise of so-called woke capital — conservatives have been yelling about the blatant, obvious hypocrisy of the entire activist corporate enterprise. The same companies that imposed or threatened economic sanctions against such states as Indiana, North ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Is Ben Sasse Thinking?

By
Ben Sasse is very apologetic and carrying three cold cans of Bud Light when he enters the Senate office room where I’ve been waiting to interview him. “I’m embarrassed,” Sasse says as he hands a can to me and one to his communications director, James Wegmann. “My dad would beat my ass. I’m 67 minutes ... Read More
U.S.

The Senate GOP’s No-Win Scenario

By
In response to news reports over the weekend that at least one additional administration whistleblower has come forward to say what he or she knows about President Trump’s Ukrainian schemes, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, “I’ve seen this movie before — with Brett Kavanaugh. More and more ... Read More