Former Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer Assaulted, Robbed in California

Then-senator Barbara Boxer speaks during the Politicon convention in Pasadena, Calif., in 2016. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

Former U.S. senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed of her cellphone in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, according to a post from her Twitter account.

The attack on the 80-year-old California Democrat occurred in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, an entertainment district roughly six miles from the Oakland Athletics’ ballpark.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the Twitter post reads. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

Oakland police said a robbery that occurred on Third Street around 1:15 p.m. is under investigation. However, police declined to identify the victim.

“The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle,” the police said.

The Oakland Police Department’s robbery section is investigating the incident. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Boxer was first elected as a U.S. representative in 1982, a role that she held for ten years before becoming a senator in 1992. She served in the Senate for 24 years before deciding not to seek reelection in 2016.

