Former DeSantis Staffers Push Back on ‘Trash’ Politico Hit Piece

When Dustin Carmack first met Ron DeSantis at a Heritage Action dinner in 2013, he made a couple of early observations: One, that at 34, DeSantis was young for a congressman, and two, that he was articulate and interesting. He gave off the vibe of a frat brother who happened to be “rocking James Madison quotes verbatim off the top of his head,” Carmack said.

Carmack, then a young Heritage Action staffer, came away impressed. He and DeSantis had a “mind meld on policy,” he said. He’d never wanted to work on Capitol Hill, but ended up going to work with …