News

Elections

Former GOP Congressional Front-Runner to Shift Races over Van Drew Party Switch

By
David Richter (David Richter for Congress Campaign)

Republican businessman David Richter will switch from running against Democrat-turned-Republican Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey’s 2nd district to take on Representative Andy Kim in New Jersey’s 3rd, with an official announcement expected Monday.

Richter has been telling New Jersey Republicans of the plan Monday morning, with former New Jersey governor Chris Christie a key player in orchestrating the shift, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Richter, who was widely viewed as the frontrunner to unseat the former Democrat, has been outspoken in his criticism of Van Drew’s shift, casting the decision as naked political opportunism.

“I assumed I was going to win, and win handily. And that all gets upended,” told The New York Times earlier this month. “Donald Trump did what was in the best interest of Donald Trump.”

The former CEO of construction-firm Hill International, who has pumped $500,000 of his own money into his race, also told the Times that at the time of Van Drew’s switch, he had told the White House that he “did not have an interest in changing districts.”

Van Drew’s switch — which came over the Congressman’s opposition to impeachment — earned the blessing of Trump, who announced Van Drew at the White House on December 19.

“I believe that this is just a better fit for me,” Van Drew explained, and said Trump had his “undying support.”

Comments

Richter will now face a battle against local labor leader Kate Gibbs for the Republican nomination, before coming up against Kim in the general.

New Jersey’s 3rd district, which is listed as a “Democratic Toss Up” by the Cook Political Report, was one of the closest midterm races in the country in 2018 as Kim won by just 3,973 votes. The district has 10,754 more registered Democrats, but went to Donald Trump by six points in 2016.

Comments

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The March for Life Is a March for Truth

By
Pro-lifers are marching today, as they do every year, to commemorate a great evil that was done in January 1973 and to express solidarity with its innocent victims. The Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade eliminated legal protections for unborn children in all 50 states, and did so without any ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The March for Life Is a March for Truth

By
Pro-lifers are marching today, as they do every year, to commemorate a great evil that was done in January 1973 and to express solidarity with its innocent victims. The Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade eliminated legal protections for unborn children in all 50 states, and did so without any ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Clarence Thomas Speaks

By
Those who know Justice Clarence Thomas say that any perception of him as dour or phlegmatic couldn't be more off-base. He's a charming, gracious, jovial man, full of bonhomie and easy with a laugh, or so I'm told by people who know him well. On summer breaks he likes to roam around the country in an RV and stay ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Clarence Thomas Speaks

By
Those who know Justice Clarence Thomas say that any perception of him as dour or phlegmatic couldn't be more off-base. He's a charming, gracious, jovial man, full of bonhomie and easy with a laugh, or so I'm told by people who know him well. On summer breaks he likes to roam around the country in an RV and stay ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
U.S.

Nadler’s Folly

By
Jerry Nadler must have missed the day in law school where they teach you about persuasion. The House Democrat made a critical error early in the trial of President Trump. He didn’t just say that Republican senators, who voted to begin the proceedings without calling witnesses, were part of a cover-up. He said ... Read More
U.S.

Nadler’s Folly

By
Jerry Nadler must have missed the day in law school where they teach you about persuasion. The House Democrat made a critical error early in the trial of President Trump. He didn’t just say that Republican senators, who voted to begin the proceedings without calling witnesses, were part of a cover-up. He said ... Read More
White House

On the Bidens, Schiff Opened the Door

By
You opened the door. Trial lawyers live in fear of that phrase. When a trial starts, both sides know what the allegations are. Both have had enough discovery to know what the adversary will try to prove. Just as significantly, both know what their own vulnerabilities are. A litigator spends his pretrial ... Read More
White House

On the Bidens, Schiff Opened the Door

By
You opened the door. Trial lawyers live in fear of that phrase. When a trial starts, both sides know what the allegations are. Both have had enough discovery to know what the adversary will try to prove. Just as significantly, both know what their own vulnerabilities are. A litigator spends his pretrial ... Read More