News

NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Former IC Official Listed on Hunter Biden–‘Russian Plant’ Letter Says He Never Signed It

By
Hunter Biden celebrates onstage at the election rally, after the news media announced that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Del., November 7, 2020. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

At least one of the 51 former intelligence officials who signed an open letter suggesting that the leaked Hunter Biden emails amounted to foreign disinformation was not aware that he had been listed as a signatory.

Gregory F. Treverton — a professor in international relations at the University of Southern California and former chairman of the National Intelligence Council — is listed as a signatory on the letter, which was first published in Politico roughly two weeks before the presidential election. The letter was prompted by a series of New York Post articles based on emails and photos taken from the hard drive

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

China’s Horrific Triumph

By
As the end of the year approaches, we must reluctantly acknowledge that it has been a year of unimaginable triumph for America's only serious rival, the People's Republic of China. We will probably never know exactly how the coronavirus originated, and there appears to be a plausible scientific consensus that it ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
Culture

Missing Hitchens

By
After falling into an Internet rabbit hole this week, I learned by happenstance that it was the anniversary of the 2011 death of Christopher Hitchens. I was sort of surprised that he passed away almost a decade ago. Though it also reminded me how much our political discourse has changed. As a young-ish writer, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Disgrace after Defeat

By &
It had long been obvious that if Trump lost the election, his exit would be graceless. It was hard to see him conceding defeat in any circumstance, even if he got buried in a landslide. Having flouted norms throughout his presidency, there was no way that he would begin honoring them on his way out the door. ... Read More
