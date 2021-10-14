Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized

Former resident Bill Clinton attends a meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative Action Network in San Juan, Puerto Rico, February 18, 2020. (Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters)

Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday for a “non-COVID-related infection,” a spokesman for the 75-year-old former president said Thursday.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said in a statement.

Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton’s personal primary physician, said in a joint statement to CNN that Clinton was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” the statement said. “After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.”

The doctors said they “hope to have him go home soon.”

