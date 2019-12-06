News

White House

Former Republican Amash Announces He’ll Vote Yes on Three Articles of Impeachment

By
Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) departs after a series of votes on Capitol Hill, July 10, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Representative Justin Amash (I, Mich.) confirmed Friday that he would vote to approve three articles of impeachment laid out by Democrats against President Trump, saying “there’s certainly probable cause to issue charges” against the president for his dealings in Ukraine.

While Amash told CNN’s Manu Raju he wanted to see the final language of the articles of impeachment, he said he will likely support impeachment based on obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

“I think there’s sufficient evidence for all three,” Amash said. “Impeachment is like an indictment.”

Amash, who left the Republican Party earlier this year, sparred with Trump and Republicans over the findings of the Mueller Report, saying in May that “President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.”

“In fact, Mueller’s report identifies multiple examples of conduct satisfying all the elements of obstruction of justice, and undoubtedly any person who is not the president of the United States would be indicted based on such evidence,” Amash tweeted at the time. “Impeachment, which is a special form of indictment, does not even require probable cause that a crime (e.g., obstruction of justice) has been committed; it simply requires a finding that an official has engaged in careless, abusive, corrupt, or otherwise dishonorable conduct.”

The president then fired back, calling the congressman a “total lightweight.”

In October, Amash joined Democrats in a partisan vote to formalize impeachment proceedings and to introduce public hearings. Earlier this week, Amash criticized Democrats for “not engaging more with” constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley during a House Judicial Committee hearing. Turley, who was called by House Republicans as a witness, was not asked a single question by Democrats during morning questioning on Wednesday.

