Former Top Prosecutor on Mueller’s Team to Host Virtual Fundraiser for Biden Campaign

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Detroit, Mich., March 9, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The former top prosecutor on Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe is headlining a virtual fundraiser for former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign in June.

Weissmann, who was dubbed Mueller’s “pitbull” by the New York Times during the investigation of alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, is participating in a “virtual fireside chat” for the Biden campaign next week that will be moderated by Anne Milgram, the former New Jersey attorney general.

Weissmann returned to private practice last month and has been an MSNBC legal analyst since November 2019. Last month, he questioned the impartiality of Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney tasked by attorney general Bill Barr to review the Michael Flynn case in February, claiming “there’s nothing new” to be revealed in the case.

“I think the department is trying to soften the blow and make it politically easier for the president to pardon General Flynn,” Weissmann told MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace. “The disclosure of documents from a purported neutral team that is reviewing the Flynn case, it seems kind of laughable to me.”

Jensen ultimately advised the Justice Department to drop the case against Flynn after his review, which uncovered new exculpatory evidence that had not been previously disclosed.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in an emailed statement to National Review that the Biden campaign’s touting of Weissmann “doesn’t get any swampier than this.”

“It’s no surprise that a guy who tried to take down the President through the sham impeachment would also help Joe Biden’s campaign,” Murtaugh said. “It doesn’t get any swampier than this: trying to stage a partisan coup against the President and then raising money for his political opponent.”

Following the Mueller probe, which found no evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russians, Mueller joined New York University last May as a distinguished senior fellow with the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law (CACL), where he previously worked.

Speaking on a January NYU law panel with former acting FBI director Andy McCabe about the findings of DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz’s December report — which detailed the FBI’s “significant errors” in its Crossfire Hurricane investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign — Weissmann said “there’s a lot of internal oversight” in regards to the FBI’s FISA process, but admitted “I think there’s sloppiness, there’s a lack of training.”

Horowitz revealed in March that his ongoing audit of the FBI’s FISA application process found that a survey of 29 random applications from 2014 to 2019 all included “apparent errors or inadequately supported facts.”

“We have not made materiality judgments for these or other errors or concerns we identified—at this time we have identified an average of about 20 issues per application reviewed, with a high of approximately 65 issues in one application and less than 5 issues in another application,” the report reveals.

Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Venezuela, for a Season

By
‘Ground chuck, where art thou?” We may not yet have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, but we are well on our way to extracting from that virus a vaccine against a far deadlier plague: socialism, which in the 20th century alone killed more than three times as many people as HIV did in the same time, ... Read More
U.S.

Across the Wide, Growing American Divide

By
Red- and blue-state America was already divided before the coronavirus epidemic hit. Globalization had enriched the East Coast and West Coast corridors but hollowed out much in between. The traditional values of small towns and rural counties were increasingly at odds with postmodern lifestyles in the ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Lies We Live By

By
‘As I said from day one, I’m not going to choose between public health and economic activity.” So insists Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York. That is a lie, of course. Everybody knows it is a lie, beginning with Governor Cuomo. We are going to choose between public health and economic activity. We are ... Read More
