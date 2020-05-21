Former Top Prosecutor on Mueller’s Team to Host Virtual Fundraiser for Biden Campaign

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Detroit, Mich., March 9, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The former top prosecutor on Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe is headlining a virtual fundraiser for former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign in June.

Weissmann, who was dubbed Mueller’s “pitbull” by the New York Times during the investigation of alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, is participating in a “virtual fireside chat” for the Biden campaign next week that will be moderated by Anne Milgram, the former New Jersey attorney general.

Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor on Mueller’s special counsel team, is headlining a June 2nd virtual fundraiser for Biden. pic.twitter.com/3lq7ld5m0u — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 21, 2020

Weissmann returned to private practice last month and has been an MSNBC legal analyst since November 2019. Last month, he questioned the impartiality of Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney tasked by attorney general Bill Barr to review the Michael Flynn case in February, claiming “there’s nothing new” to be revealed in the case.

“I think the department is trying to soften the blow and make it politically easier for the president to pardon General Flynn,” Weissmann told MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace. “The disclosure of documents from a purported neutral team that is reviewing the Flynn case, it seems kind of laughable to me.”

Jensen ultimately advised the Justice Department to drop the case against Flynn after his review, which uncovered new exculpatory evidence that had not been previously disclosed.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in an emailed statement to National Review that the Biden campaign’s touting of Weissmann “doesn’t get any swampier than this.”

“It’s no surprise that a guy who tried to take down the President through the sham impeachment would also help Joe Biden’s campaign,” Murtaugh said. “It doesn’t get any swampier than this: trying to stage a partisan coup against the President and then raising money for his political opponent.”

Following the Mueller probe, which found no evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russians, Mueller joined New York University last May as a distinguished senior fellow with the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law (CACL), where he previously worked.

Speaking on a January NYU law panel with former acting FBI director Andy McCabe about the findings of DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz’s December report — which detailed the FBI’s “significant errors” in its Crossfire Hurricane investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign — Weissmann said “there’s a lot of internal oversight” in regards to the FBI’s FISA process, but admitted “I think there’s sloppiness, there’s a lack of training.”

Horowitz revealed in March that his ongoing audit of the FBI’s FISA application process found that a survey of 29 random applications from 2014 to 2019 all included “apparent errors or inadequately supported facts.”

“We have not made materiality judgments for these or other errors or concerns we identified—at this time we have identified an average of about 20 issues per application reviewed, with a high of approximately 65 issues in one application and less than 5 issues in another application,” the report reveals.

