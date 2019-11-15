News

Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone Found Guilty of Witness Tampering, Obstruction of Justice

By
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for his criminal trial at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2019. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone was found guilty on Friday on charges of obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and lying to Congress during the House investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stone was indicted in January after the investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, found that he lied about his connections with Wikileaks and his communications with the Trump campaign about the organization. Stone was also accused of attempting to influence Mueller witness Randy Credico, who was in contact with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange during the campaign.

Stone will be sentenced in February 2020.

In July 2016, Wikileaks published a trove of documents stolen from the Democratic National Committee. Stone’s indictment said he notified the Trump campaign of potential future releases of material from Democratic sources.

Former Trump campaign officials Steve Bannon and Rick Gates testified in the trial that the campaign viewed Stone as a potential source of inside information regarding Wikileaks’ operation, at a time when the campaign was eager to obtain damaging information on rival Hillary Clinton. However, Stone has repeatedly maintained he had no special access to Wikileaks, and that his interest in the organization’s possible information dumps stemmed from public reports that indicated the organization was preparing to release documents on Clinton and the Democrats.

All the charges against Stone concerned his relationship to the Mueller investigation itself. In particular, Stone was accused of attempting to intimidate Credico, a witness for the investigation, by threatening Credico’s dog and sending a host of other harassing messages, some of which encouraged Credico to commit suicide.

“I’m going to take that dog away from you,” Stone wrote to Credico in a text sent April 9, 2018. “Not a fucking thing you can do about it either, because you are a weak, broke, piece of shit. I will prove to the world you are a liar.”

