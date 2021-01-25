Former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Announces Run for Arkansas Governor

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks with reporters in the driveway at the White House in Washington, D.C., May 8, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Monday that she will run for Arkansas governor in 2022.

Sanders’s father, Mike Huckabee, also served as Arkansas’s Republican governor from 1996 to 2007.

“I’m fighting for you. I will not retreat. I will not surrender. And I will not bow down to the radical Left, not now, not ever. As governor, I will defend our freedom and lead with heart,” Sanders said in a video message posted to Twitter, describing herself as a “proud Arkansan.”

