Former U.S. Interpreters Recall Rescue from Afghanistan, Horror of Being Left Behind

From his Chicago home, Gul watched in horror as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in mid-August.
He worried about his wife and their two-year-old son, who had traveled to Afghanistan in March so she could visit her parents for the first time since she’d moved to the U.S. in 2019.
A lot of people knew that Gul, 28, had once served as an interpreter and cultural adviser to the U.S. military and that he was now a U.S. citizen. If word got out to the Taliban, Gul knew his wife and son could be targeted. He was overcome with a feeling of …
Send a tip to the news team at NR.
Something to Consider
If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our webathon. Your contribution is vitally important to helping us fulfill our mission and strengthens our voice as we hold the Left accountable during this critical time.