Former U.S. Interpreters Recall Rescue from Afghanistan, Horror of Being Left Behind

From his Chicago home, Gul watched in horror as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in mid-August.

He worried about his wife and their two-year-old son, who had traveled to Afghanistan in March so she could visit her parents for the first time since she’d moved to the U.S. in 2019.

A lot of people knew that Gul, 28, had once served as an interpreter and cultural adviser to the U.S. military and that he was now a U.S. citizen. If word got out to the Taliban, Gul knew his wife and son could be targeted. He was overcome with a feeling of …