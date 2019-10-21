News

Law & the Courts

Four Major Drug Companies Reach Deal in Opioids Lawsuit

By
A pharmacist holds prescription OxyContin pills (Reuters photo: George Frey)

Four of the nation’s largest drug companies have reached a deal allowing them to avoid a federal jury trial in an Ohio lawsuit accusing them of catalyzing the state’s opioid crisis.

Drug distributors McKessen, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health and drug manufacturer Teva reached tentative settlements putting off the first federal trial relating to the nations’s opioid epidemic. It remains to be seen whether the trial, scheduled for Monday in Cleveland, will move forward against the only defendant who has not yet reached a deal, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The suits brought by Ohio’s Cuyahoga and Summit counties accused the pharmaceutical industry of irresponsibly fueling the opioid crisis by marketing them without adequately warning about their highly addictive nature. More than 2,300 additional lawsuits against the companies brought by local governments and others remain unresolved.

Last year, the three drug distributors comprised 95 percent of the U.S. drug distribution market. The trial would have marked the first time evidence was presented and witnesses questioned in open court regarding how much drug companies are to blame for the opioid crisis.

Purdue Pharma, maker of the painkiller OxyContin, reached a tentative comprehensive settlement last month with 22 state attorneys general and thousands of local governments and tribes. The $10 billion to $12 billion settlement reportedly requires the dissolution of the Stamford, Conn. company, which is accused of helping jump-start the opioid epidemic and has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Comments

Details of the settlement between the Ohio counties and the four drug companies were not immediately available.

Close to 400,000 Americans are estimated to have died between 1999 and 2017 as a result of the opioid crisis. Almost every state along with thousands of local governments and other entities have sued the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid crisis.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Trivialization of Impeachment

By
We have a serious governance problem. Our system is based on separation of powers, because liberty depends on preventing any component of the state from accumulating too much authority -- that’s how tyrants are born. For the system to work, the components have to be able to check each other: The federal and ... Read More
Elections

Put Up or Shut Up on These Accusations, Hillary

By
Look, one 2016 candidate being prone to wild and baseless accusations is enough. Appearing on Obama campaign manager David Plouffe’s podcast, Hillary Clinton suggested that 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein was a “Russian asset,” that Republicans and Russians were promoting the Green Party, and ... Read More
Culture

Feminists Have Turned on Pornography

By
Since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the feminist movement has sought to condemn traditional sexual ethics as repressive, misogynistic, and intolerant. As the 2010s come to a close, it might be fair to say that mainstream culture has reached the logical endpoint of this philosophy. Whereas older Americans ... Read More
U.S.

‘Texodus’ Bodes Badly for Republicans

By
‘I am a classically trained engineer," says Representative Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, "and I firmly believe in regression to the mean." Applying a concept from statistics to the randomness of today's politics is problematic. In any case, Hurd, 42, is not waiting for the regression of our politics from the ... Read More
PC Culture

Defiant Dave Chappelle

By
When Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special Sticks & Stones came out in August, the overwhelming response from critics was that it was offensive, unacceptable garbage. Inkoo Kang of Slate declared that Chappelle’s “jokes make you wince.” Garrett Martin, in the online magazine Paste, maintained that the ... Read More
White House

The Impeachment Defense That Doesn’t Work

By
If we’ve learned anything from the last couple of weeks, it’s that the “perfect phone call” defense of Trump and Ukraine doesn’t work. As Andy and I discussed on his podcast this week, the “perfect” defense allows the Democrats to score easy points by establishing that people in the administration ... Read More