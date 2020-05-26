News

Law & the Courts

Four Minneapolis Cops Fired over George Floyd Death

By
(Stock photo: artolympic/Getty Images)

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired amid outrage over video footage showing an officer kneeling on the neck of a black man who died after being transported to the hospital in police custody.

Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo announced the decision to fire the unnamed officers at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Jacob Frey said he “100 percent” supported the decision.

Frey revealed the identity of the deceased as George Floyd, whom police arrested Monday night after he “physically resisted officers” upon exiting a vehicle while under the apparent influence of an intoxicant.

“Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and realized that the suspect was suffering a medical distress,” a Minneapolis police spokesman said in a news briefing early Tuesday morning. “Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later.”

Video footage showed onlookers pleading with the officers to let Floyd breathe. A handcuffed Floyd eventually appeared to lose consciousness after several minutes, with the officer still kneeling on his neck.

The FBI will investigate the altercation as a potential civil-rights violation, after Arradondo said police had received “additional information” about the incident from a community source.

Comments

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted a statement decrying “yet another horrifying and gutwrenching instance of an African American man dying.” She also called for “a complete and thorough outside investigation into what occurred.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
Education

Science, Coronavirus, and Notre Dame

By
A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
Education

Science, Coronavirus, and Notre Dame

By
A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Pledge

By
Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Pledge

By
Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More