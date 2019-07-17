News

Politics & Policy

Four House Republicans Crossed the Aisle to Condemn Trump’s Tweet

By
President Donald Trump answers questions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Four House Republicans broke rank Tuesday to vote with their Democratic colleagues in favor of a resolution condemning the Twitter tirade that President Trump directed at four progressive freshman lawmakers over the weekend.

Democratic leadership and members of the rank-and-file were quick to condemn as racist Trump’s instruction to the four freshman women of color, who collectively refer to themselves as “The Squad,” to “go back” to their countries of origin. They were joined by four Republicans: Representatives Will Hurd of Texas, Susan Brooks of Indiana, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Fred Upton of Michigan.

Hurd, the sole black House Republican, explicitly labeled Trump’s comments “racist” in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Monday.

“I think those tweets are racist, and xenophobic,” Hurd said. “They’re also inaccurate. The four women he’s referring to are actually citizens of the United States. Three of the four were born here. It’s also behavior that’s unbecoming of the leader of the free world.”

Brooks, who will retire at the end of this term, wrote on Twitter that she voted to condemn Trump’s “racially offensive remarks” because “they do not represent American values.”

Fitzpatrick cited Trump’s tone in explaining his opposition to the tweets in a Tuesday radio interview.

“I agree with a lot of what the President does from a policy standpoint, from tax reform, immigration, when it comes to border security,” he said. “What I disagree with the President on is his tone. I am a Ronald Reagan Republican and that’s the area I grew up in.”

Upton, meanwhile, argued on Twitter that Trump’s comments were not befitting a leader.

Several other House Republicans, including Representatives Pete Olson of Texas, Mike Turner of Ohio, and Elise Stefanik of New York, chastised Trump but did not break ranks during the Tuesday vote. Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Tim Scott of South Carolina also condemned Trump’s comments.

