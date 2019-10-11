News

Politics & Policy

Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Resigns

By
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith (Fox News/via YouTube)

Fox News Channel’s chief anchor, Shepard Smith, announced on air Friday that he would be resigning from his post after 23 years with the network.

“This is my last newscast here,” said Smith. “Recently, I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News. After requesting that I stay, they obliged.” He added that, due to his exit agreement, “I won’t be reporting elsewhere at least in the near future.”

Journalists and staffers at the network were said to be shocked by the exit.

“It feels like death in the news division,” said a senior Fox employee cited by CNN. The employee said some staffers were crying at the announcement.

“I’m a little stunned and a little heartbroken,” said anchor Neil Cavuto at the beginning of his show, which followed directly after Smith’s. Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts compared hearing news of Smith’s departure to getting “hit by a subway train.”

The resignation comes weeks after Smith and Tucker Carlson feuded on their respective programs over the merits of Judge Andrew Napolitano’s call for President Trump’s resignation. A guest on Carlson called Napolitano a “fool” for suggesting Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warranted impeachment and Smith responded by calling the guest “repugnant.”

Comments

Smith also traded insults with pro-Trump opinion hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity last year. Ingraham called Smith “inconsiderate” and Hannity labeled him “clueless” after he made disparaging comments about the network’s opinion programming.

Trump, who routinely denigrated Smith’s talent as a broadcaster, has recently taken to criticizing Fox News generally, particularly for recent polls indicating waning support. He has also begun to suggest that the unabashedly pro-Trump One America News Network might serve as a suitable replacement news outlet for his supporters to rely on.

Comments

Most Popular

Economy & Business

Woke Capital Has Exposed Itself

By
For more than four years — from the opening moments of the rise of so-called woke capital — conservatives have been yelling about the blatant, obvious hypocrisy of the entire activist corporate enterprise. The same companies that imposed or threatened economic sanctions against such states as Indiana, North ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Is Ben Sasse Thinking?

By
Ben Sasse is very apologetic and carrying three cold cans of Bud Light when he enters the Senate office room where I’ve been waiting to interview him. “I’m embarrassed,” Sasse says as he hands a can to me and one to his communications director, James Wegmann. “My dad would beat my ass. I’m 67 minutes ... Read More
Film & TV

Make Satan Great Again

By
Joker is a fine little movie if an ultimately unsatisfying one. It is an experiment of a sort, making a comic-book origin-story film in the style of the self-consciously heavy neo-noir American films of the 1970s — the Expanded Scorsese Cinematic Universe, basically. But Murray Franklin, the Carsonesque ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Michael Mann Succeed

By
I  enjoyed the running joke of Jarndyce v. Jarndyce in the great Dickens novel Bleak House, back when I first read it. Little did I know that one day I and the magazine that I love would effectively be caught up in a version of that interminable case, courtesy of a litigious climate scientist with zero regard ... Read More