Fox News Cameraman Killed, Reporter Injured in Attacks on Kyiv

A destroyed car in front of a house damaged by shelling in the village of Marhalivka in Kyiv Region, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. (Oleg Pereverzev/Reuters)

Pierre Zakrzewski, a cameraman for Fox News, was killed in an attack outside of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday that also left Fox reporter Benjamin Hall injured, Fox announced Tuesday.

Fox’s Bill Hemmer delivered the news on Tuesday morning, calling Zakrzewski “an absolute legend” and his loss “devastating.” Zakrzewski covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria prior to Ukraine.

“We here at the Fox News Channel want to offer our deepest condolences to Pierre’s wife, Michelle, and his entire family. Pierre Zakrzewski was only 55 years old and we miss him already,” said Hemmer.

#BREAKING: Fox News announces cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed yesterday in the attack that left Benjamin Hall injured.@BillHemmer called him “an absolute legend” who “cover[ed] wars in Iraq & Afghanistan & Syria” and “his loss is devastating.” pic.twitter.com/4YYrZcQD0l — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 15, 2022

Hall was riding in a vehicle with Zakrzewski in Horenka, a suburb of Kyiv when they came under attack, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced. Hall remains hospitalized with wounds.

Scott called it a “heartbreaking day” for the company, and noted that Zakrzewski “played a key role in getting our Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country” last year.

“The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for the story will carry on,” added Scott.

Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/Q6KJKCuayI — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022

The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for the story will carry on.”

We extend our deepest condolences to Pierre’s wife Michelle and family — please keep them all in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/ZRCtUkrHtX — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022

Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old American journalist and filmmaker was also killed on Sunday when Russian forces opened fire on him. TIME has confirmed that Renaud was “in the region working on a TIME Studios project focused on the global refugee crisis. Our hearts are with all of Brent’s loved ones.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.