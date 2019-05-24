French Authorities Investigating Lyon Explosion as Potential Terror Attack

Medics near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, France, May 24, 2019. (Emmanuel Foudrot/Reuters)

French authorities are treating an explosion in the city of Lyon on Friday evening as a possible terror attack.

The explosion of what investigators believe was a parcel bomb filled with screws, nuts, and bolts injured seven people, including an eight-year-old girl, around 5:30 p.m. local time in a busy shopping area on Rue Victor Hugo. No one died in the blast. Authorities are searching for a male cyclist between 30 and 35 who was seen putting the parcel on the street outside a bakery, his face reportedly concealed by a mask and dark glasses.

French interior minister Christophe Castaner said security will be upped in public areas. President Emmanuel Macron called the disaster an “attack” and said, “As far as I can say there are no victims — there are wounded.”

“Tonight I think of the wounded in the explosion in Lyon, their families affected by the violence that has befallen their loved ones in the street, and all of Lyon. We are by your side,” Macron wrote on Twitter.

Over 250 people have died in France as a result of terrorist attacks in the last four years.