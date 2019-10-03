French Police Officer Attacks Headquarters in Paris, Four Confirmed Dead

French police secure the area in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. (Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)

An administrative officer within French police headquarters in Paris attacked fellow officers with a knife on Thursday, according to CNN. The attacker was shot dead at the scene.

According to Loïc Travers, a police union secretary, at least four are dead, with the death toll expected to rise, per a police source. So far, no indication of motive has been confirmed, but the attacker was a longtime employee. “He has been with us for over 20 years,” Travers told BFM TV.

Île de la Cité, an island in the Seine in the center of Paris where the headquarters is located, has been put on lockdown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.