News

World

French Police Officer Attacks Headquarters in Paris, Four Confirmed Dead

By
French police secure the area in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. (Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)

An administrative officer within French police headquarters in Paris attacked fellow officers with a knife on Thursday, according to CNN. The attacker was shot dead at the scene.

According to Loïc Travers, a police union secretary, at least four are dead, with the death toll expected to rise, per a police source. So far, no indication of motive has been confirmed, but the attacker was a longtime employee. “He has been with us for over 20 years,” Travers told BFM TV.

Comments

Île de la Cité, an island in the Seine in the center of Paris where the headquarters is located, has been put on lockdown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More
U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
White House

The Problem with Impeachment

By
Impeachment is about to make everything worse. If our politics seems overheated, our institutions beleaguered, and our public debate degraded, just wait until we are in the midst of the impeachment debate. Democrats have had an impeachment itch that they’ve been desperate to scratch ever since Donald ... Read More
Culture

Prepare to Be Canceled, John Wayne

By
Should John Wayne's name be taken off the airport that bears his name in Orange County, Calif.? A few pundits are starting to say so. The Los Angeles Times called for stripping the Duke's name off the airport in an editorial. David Whiting, a columnist for the Orange County Register, argues: When it comes to ... Read More