Freshman Congresswoman Resigns amid Allegations of Affair with Staffer

California 25th District Democratic candidate Katie Hill (Campaign image via Facebook)

Freshman Representative Katie Hill (D., Calif.) resigned on Sunday after allegations she engaged in inappropriate sexual relationships with a male congressional staffer and a female campaign staffer.

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Hill last week after the conservative blog Redstate reported that she has carried on romantic relationships with both a female and a male subordinate. Hill has admitted to carrying on a consensual relationship with her female staffer but denies any romantic involvement with the male staffer.

“I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment,” Hill wrote in a letter of resignation she posted on her Twitter account.

The move came ten days after Redstate published explicit photos of Hill with the female campaign staffer. Additional explicit photos were posted by the British tabloid The Daily Mail.

Hill and her husband Kenny Heslep are currently going through an acrimonious divorce and Hill has maintained that he provided the nude photos to Redstate in order to harm her career.

“I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view,” Hill wrote in her letter, “even the false allegations of a relationship with my congressional staffer, which I have publicly denied, and I am fully and proactively cooperating with the Ethics Committee.”

Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.), a colleague of Hill’s on the House Armed Service Committee, had previously defended the congresswoman.

“The only person who seems to have a gripe is @RepKatieHill’s soon-to-be ex,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter on October 24. “Who among us would look perfect if every ex leaked every photo/text?”

“I serve on Armed Services with Katie and while we frequently disagree on substance, she is always well-prepared, focused and thoughtful,” Gaetz continued.