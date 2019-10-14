News

White House

Fusion GPS Founders to Release Book on Steele Dossier

By
President Donald Trump participates in a formal signing ceremony in Washington, D.C., October 7, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The founders of Fusion GPS, the political opposition research firm that oversaw the compilation of the infamous Steele dossier, are set to release a book on the subject next month.

Publishing giant Random House announced on Monday that the book, titled “Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump,” will be released on November 26.

“The never-before-told inside story of the high-stakes, four-year-long investigation into Donald Trump’s Russia ties — culminating in the Steele dossier, and sparking the Mueller report — from the founders of political opposition research company Fusion GPS,” reads the book description on Amazon.com.

The authors are Peter Fritsch and Glenn Simpson, who worked together at the Wall Street Journal before founding the company.

“It feels like time to explain our work in our own words,” Fritsch told the Guardian. “We were witnessing what we thought was a crime in progress that needed to be investigated.”

“I think we give a pretty careful exegesis of the [Steele] dossier, what is in it and what has been substantiated. We conclude it’s a pretty prescient document.”

The Steele Dossier was compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, and contained numerous allegations that the Trump campaign was aided by Russian government operatives. It was originally commissioned by the Clinton campaign.

The dossier helped spark an FBI counterintelligence investigation into the campaign, which Trump and his supporters have long contended was a politically-motivated effort to hinder the President.

Prosecutor Robert Mueller was tasked by Congress with investigating the claims made in the dossier against the Trump campaign, eventually concluding that there was no collusion between the campaign and Russian officials.

Mueller came under fire recently after reports surfaced that he was seeking to be appointed FBI director just before he was appointed special counsel for the Russia investigation, something he had denied under oath in summer testimony to Congress. Trump had complained Mueller was biased against him because he denied Mueller the FBI post.

