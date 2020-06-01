News

U.S.

George Floyd’s Brother Speaks Out Against Riots: ‘My Brother Wasn’t About That’

By
A local resident stands in front of a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The brother of George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody last week has sparked several days of protests and riots across the country, is speaking out against the violence that occurred during the demonstrations.

“I’m outraged too. Sometimes I get angry, I want to bust some heads too,” Terrence Floyd said Sunday on ABC. “My brother wasn’t about that. My brother was about peace. You’ll hear a lot of people say he was a gentle giant.”

George Floyd was “all about positivity, motivation,” his brother said, urging protesters to “channel your anger elsewhere.”

“Don’t tear up your town. All of this is not necessary because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you?” Floyd said. “If his own family and blood is trying to deal with it and be positive about it and go another route to seek justice, then why are you out here tearing up your community? Because when you’re finished and turn around and then you want to go buy something, you done tore it up. So now you messed up your own living arrangements. So just relax. Justice will be served.”

Riots broke out last week in Minneapolis and cropped up in cities across the nation to protest George Floyd’s death in police custody Monday after now-fired police office Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for several minutes, including after Floyd passed out. Floyd could be heard on video footage of the incident pleading with officers that he could not breathe and begging them not to kill him.

Four officers including Chauvin have been arrested in connection to Floyd’s death, and Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

“He would motivate you to channel, if you’re angry, it’s okay to be angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change another way,” his brother said. “Because we’ve been down this road already.

Rioters smashed storefronts and burned police cars as they clashed with police in Minneapolis as well as in New York City, Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and other cities.

