News

Elections

George Papadopoulos to Run for Katie Hill’s Congressional Seat

By
George Papadopoulos with his wife Simona Mangiante arrive for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., September 7, 2018. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos on Tuesday announced his interest in running for Representative Katie Hill’s (D., Calif.) seat in the House.

“Announcement soon on my interest in Katie Hill’s soon to be vacant seat in the 25th district!” Papadopoulos wrote on Twitter.

Hill resigned on Sunday after allegations that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with her campaign and congressional staffers. The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the matter after the RedState blog published the allegations, including explicit photos of Hill and the campaign staffer.

“I’m smelling blood in the water now that Katie Hill has resigned,” Papadopoulos wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “California’s 25th congressional district is wide open for the taking. Someone has to step up.”

“I love my state too much to see it run down by candidates like Hill,” Papadopoulos continued. “All talk, no action, and a bunch of sell outs.”

Comments

Papadopoulos rose to fame as a result of the FBI’s counterintelligence probe into whether Trump received help from Russian agents to win the 2016 presidential campaign. During a 2016 meeting with Australian intelligence officials, Papadopoulos reportedly bragged that the campaign had obtained dirt on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to lying to investigators regarding his contacts with Russia and subsequently spent twelve days in prison.

Hill’s district has trended Democratic in recent years. Clinton won the district by six points in the 2016 presidential elections, while Hill defeated Republican incumbent Steve Knight by nine points in 2018.

Comments

Most Popular

Culture

Not Enemies, but Friends

By
When the Founders designed the basic architecture of the American system, they bore in mind among other antecedents the Roman republic. Their heirs are fascinated by a rather different model of social organization: the junior-high cafeteria. “Nobody should be friends with George W. Bush,” reads the ... Read More
Elections

Will Hillary Run Again?

By
The Ghost of Hillary Past is threatening to become the Ghost of Hillary Present for Democrats. Could the woman who lost to Donald Trump in 2016 run a third time for the presidency? A few weeks ago, everyone was convinced that Hillary Clinton was content to snipe at President Trump from the sidelines (he is all ... Read More
Energy & Environment

California Can’t Keep the Lights On

By
California is staying true to its reputation as the land of innovation — it is making blackouts, heretofore the signature of impoverished and war-torn lands, a routine feature of 21st-century American life. More than 2 million people are going without power in Northern and Central California, in the latest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not So Different from Breitbart

By
CNN went apesnit Friday night on the news that Facebook had tapped Breitbart as one of the sources for its new “news tab.” National Review was also tapped, indicating that Facebook is making an effort to be inclusive in its understanding of what news is. Perhaps Facebook has noticed that a declared ... Read More