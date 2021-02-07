Secretary of State George P. Shultz with President Ronald Reagan at the White House in 1986 (National Archives)

George Shultz, who served as President Reagan’s secretary of state and whose diplomacy helped bring about the end of the Cold War, has died, his family said Sunday in a statement.

He passed away at his home in Stanford, California. He was 100 years old.

Shultz held four different cabinet positions over both the Reagan and Nixon administrations.

Under President Nixon, he served as secretary of labor, then as the first director of the Office of Management and Budget, and finally as treasury secretary.

In 1982, President Reagan tapped Shultz as secretary of state. He served in that position for six years.

