Georgetown Law Bows to the Outrage Mob

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review News Desk. This week, we look at the outrage mobs against Joe Rogan and Ilya Shapiro, the hypocritical reaction to President Biden’s shocking attack on the free press, and hit more media misses.

Grab Your Pitchforks

This past week saw multiple social-media pile-ons against figures that dissent from left-wing and public-health orthodoxy.

At Georgetown Law, the Cato Institute’s Ilya Shapiro has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into whether he violated the school’s non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies with a poorly worded tweet criticizing President Biden’s insistence of prioritizing race …