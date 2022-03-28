Georgia Audit Reveals 1,634 Attempted Voter Registrations by Non-Citizens

An audit conducted by the office of Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger found that 1,634 non-citizens have attempted to register to vote in the Peach State in recent years. All of the non-citizens were caught prior to their being allowed to register by the state’s various verification processes and none were allowed to cast a ballot, per Raffensperger’s office.

“There’s no support anywhere to show that non citizens ever voted in the state of Georgia,” asserted Raffensperger in an interview with National Review.

“We have verified that 1,634 non-citizens attempted to register to vote in Georgia. And so now, our investigators …