Georgia Elections Most Trustworthy in the Country, Heritage Report Finds

Georgia’s elections are the most secure and trustworthy in the country, according to an election integrity scorecard released on Tuesday by the Heritage Foundation.

The No. 1 ranking comes barely a year after former president Donald Trump alleged that the 2020 election in Georgia was rigged against him, and eight months after President Joe Biden called the state’s new election security law “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” and “an un-American law to deny people the right to vote.”

In an interview with National Review, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he was “very pleased and grateful” about the top ranking, …