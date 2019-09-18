Georgia Homeowner Uses ‘Semi-Automatic’ Rifle to Repel Three Armed Home Invaders

A new Ruger AR-15 rifle is seen for sale at the Pony Express Firearms shop in Parker, Colo., December 7, 2015. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

A Georgia man on Monday shot and killed three teens who approached his home with their faces covered, according to police.

One of the three teens, among whom were two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old, approached the Conyers home’s residents at close to 4 a.m. on Monday. One of the teens reportedly had a gun and fired shots at neighbors before the homeowner fired back.

“The victims of the attempted robbery were all uninjured, but the three attempted robbery suspects were all shot during the exchange of gunfire and succumbed to their injuries, one on scene and two at a local hospital after being transported,” the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It was five shots and then it sounded like a handgun. Then I heard somebody have an assault rifle. And it was a slew of shots that came out,” said one of the neighbors.

Neighbors described the homeowner who fired the shots as a truck driver known to own a semi-automatic rifle who is protective of his mother.

Sheriff Eric Levett said the case may be a “stand-your-ground type of case,” meaning a case in line with Georgia’s self-defense law that states a, individual may use deadly force to “prevent death or great bodily injury to himself or herself or a third person or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony.”