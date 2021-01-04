Georgia Lieutenant Governor Condemns Trump’s ‘Innappropriate’ Call with Secretary of State

President Donald Trump speaks about prescription drug prices in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, November 20, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan has criticized President Trump’s Saturday phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump asked the state election chief to “find” additional votes to overturn election results in the state.

Trump has repeatedly alleged that Democrats “stole” the election by means of widespread voter fraud, including in Georgia where Joe Biden won by 11,779 votes. The president had attempted to speak directly with Raffensperger 18 times before the Saturday call, NBC reported.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump told Raffensperger. A recording of the call was leaked to the Washington Post.

“I am 100 percent certified to tell you that it was inappropriate. And it certainly did not help the situation,” Duncan told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday. “It was based on misinformation, it was based on, you know, all types of theories that have been debunked and disproved over the course of the last ten weeks.”

Raffensperger suggested on Monday that Trump could face prosecution for the call.

“I understand that the Fulton County [Georgia] District Attorney wants to look at it,” Raffensperger said on ABC’s Good Morning America. “Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go.” The Secretary of State said his own office would likely not attempt a prosecution, citing an unspecified conflict of interest.

