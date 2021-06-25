Georgia Secretary of State Predicts DOJ Lawsuit Will Further ‘Destroy Voter Confidence’

The Department of Justice lawsuit challenging Georgia’s allegedly discriminatory election integrity law will only exacerbate the public’s lack of confidence in the voting system, Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger told National Review Friday.

The lawsuit, announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday morning, alleges that Georgia’s voting law, signed by Republican governor Brian Kemp in April, discriminates against the state’s black voters — an argument Raffensperger called “offensive.”

“People need to understand that progressives, particularly the ones at President Biden’s Department of Justice have been trying to chip away at commonsense election reforms and election integrity measures that we’ve had in Georgia …