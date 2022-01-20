Georgia Secretary of State Takes Biden to Task for Casting Doubt on Election Legitimacy

Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger expressed his dismay with President Joe Biden’s recent rhetoric surrounding the 2022 midterms and election integrity more generally in an interview with National Review on Thursday.

“Between his speech last week here in Georgia, and his remarks last night, President Biden has surrendered any credibility he had on the integrity of America’s elections,” said Raffensperger.

In a speech delivered last week in Atlanta, Biden compared opponents of his election reform legislation to Confederate president Jefferson Davis, segregationist governor George Wallace, and Bull Connor, the Birmingham commissioner of public safety who oversaw a brutal crackdown on civil …