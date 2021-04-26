Georgia’s Doug Collins Announces He Will Not Run for Office in 2022

Rep. Doug Collins speaks to the media in Washington, D.C., January 27, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Former Georgia representative Doug Collins announced Monday that he would not run in any election during the 2022 midterms, quieting speculation that he would make a Senate run.

“I am announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle,” Collins said.

“For those who may wonder, this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever,” Collins added. “I do plan on staying involved in helping shape our conservative message to help Republicans win back the House and the Senate and help more strong conservative candidates get elected here in Georgia.”

I’m announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle. Read more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IruVtnjZl7 — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 26, 2021

Collins, an ally of former President Trump, made his announcement amid speculation that former football player Herschel Walker may run for Senate in 2022. Trump has urged Walker to run in the election against current Democratic senator Raphael Warnock.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement in March. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Collins unsuccessfully ran for Senate during the 2020 special election, which opened after Georgia senator Johnny Isakson resigned for health reasons. Governor Brian Kemp nominated businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to the seat, bucking Trump and allies who wanted Kemp to nominate Collins.

Collins decided to run for senate despite Loeffer’s nomination, but dropped out after failing to beat Loeffler in the general election. Loeffler subsequently lost to Warnock in a runoff election.

