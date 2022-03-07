German Chancellor Defends Exempting Russian Energy Imports from Sanctions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a meeting of the Federal security cabinet on the Ukraine crisis in Berlin, Germany, March 4, 2022. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via Reuters)

German chancellor Olaf Scholz defended Europe’s exemption of energy imports from Russia on Monday, saying the continent is dependent on oil and gas imports to supply electricity and heating needs.

“Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions,” Scholz said in a German statement cited in Politico.

“At the moment, Europe’s supply of energy for heat generation, mobility, power supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way,” Scholz added. “It is therefore of essential importance for the provision of public services and the daily lives of our citizens.”

The European Union imports roughly 40 percent of its gas and 27 percent of oil from Russia, according to CNN. Officials from other EU and NATO member-states including Hungary and Bulgaria have also expressed opposition to sanctions on energy imports.

Germany has already suspended certification for the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline, which was set to go online this year, in response to Russian incursions into Ukraine. The U.S. and EU nations have subsequently enacted financial sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion, including additional sanctions such as banning Russian airlines from flying in American and European airspace.

The U.S. has also not moved to halt energy imports from Russia. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Biden has not made a decision on whether to ban imports.

Average gasoline prices in the U.S. hit 14-year highs on Monday, according to AAA, in part as a result of increased tensions with Russia. The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is currently $4.009, up 11 percent in the past week.

