Ghislaine Maxwell Lays Claim to Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate from Hiding

Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, speaks at a news conference in New York, U.S. June 25, 2013 (UNTV/Reuters)

Infamous Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell filed a claim on Jeffrey Epstein’s multi-million dollar estate from a mystery location on Wednesday, claiming that she was “promised” money by the disgraced sex offender and receives “regular threats to her life and safety.”

Maxwell, whose location is unknown, filed the action in the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Miami law firm Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer. She says she worked for Epstein, who killed himself last August in a Manhattan prison, from 1999 through at least 2006, and that Epstein promised to her “that he would support her financially.”

“Epstein made a clear and unambiguous promise to Maxwell that he would indemnify Maxwell and advance any expense incurred by reason of her prior employment relationship with him and his affiliated businesses,” the lawsuit states.

It adds that “Maxwell has incurred and will continue to incur significant legal fees, personal security costs, and other costs in connection with legal suits, proceedings, and investigations relating to Epstein, his affiliated businesses, and his alleged victims.”

Epstein’s estate has been estimated by the court to be worth $636.1 million. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Epstein owned two private islands — Little Saint James and Great Saint James — which the attorney general said in January lawsuit were used by Epstein to traffick hundreds of underage girls as recently as July 2018.

Multiple women have claimed that Maxwell was complicit in the financier’s underage-sex trafficking ring, and has been accused of helping Epstein find underage girls to have sex with. In December, reports broke that the FBI had opened an investigation into Maxwell, who denies wrongdoing.