News

White House

Giuliani Admits He Was ‘Misled’ by Parnas: ‘He Lied Stupidly’

By
Rudy Giuliani in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani responded Monday to allegations made by his former associate Lev Parnas, saying that the Ukrainian-American “didn’t just lie, he lied stupidly.”

Giuliani said he was “heartbroken,” by Parnas and still feels “sorry for him.”

“Lev is someone I was close to. Obviously, I was misled by him — I feel very bad, I was the godfather to his child,” the former New York City mayor said.

Giuliani distanced himself from Parnas after his former friend and business associate began telling various media outlets that he and Giuliani were working at the president’s direction to have former ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired and the Bidens investigated for corruption.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” Parnas told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in an interview last week. “He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the President.”

Speaking with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, Giuliani went on to say he was “not going to respond to him for each and every one of the misrepresentations he’s made, because there are so many.” But he suggested that Parnas was spinning unsubstatianted evidence because of the prosecution hanging over his head.

“What’s his motivation? His motivation is not to go to prison, the same thing as Michael Cohen,” Giuliani stated. He added that he was prepared to lay out the facts in court.

“If I’m called as a witness, I’m prepared to do it,” Giuliani continued. “In fact, I wouldn’t mind being called as a witness for a lot of reasons, including being able to reveal the unbelievable amount of corruption that went on between the Democratic Party and Ukraine all throughout the Obama Administration.”

Giuliani then countered several of Parnas’s specific “misrepresentations,” including that a White House meeting he claimed to be in never happened, and that ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes (R., Calif.) never met with former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin in Austria in 2018. Nunes is suing CNN for reporting that Parnas is willing to tell impeachment investigators that Nunes met with Shokin to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, and says the meeting never took place.

Parnas also told Maddow that attorney general William Barr was in the loop on his activities. “Barr had to have known everything,” Parnas said, a claim which Giuliani vehemently denied.

Comments

“I will tell you this definitively, I never spoke to Attorney General Barr about this investigation. Never once,” Giuliani told Ingraham.

The White House will reportedly block any requests for Parnas to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Hole in the Impeachment Case

By
Thought experiment No. 1: Suppose Bob Mueller’s probe actually proves that Donald Trump is under Vladimir Putin’s thumb. Fill in the rest of the blanks with your favorite corruption fantasy: The Kremlin has video of the mogul-turned-president debauching himself in a Moscow hotel; the Kremlin has a bulging ... Read More
White House

The Hole in the Impeachment Case

By
Thought experiment No. 1: Suppose Bob Mueller’s probe actually proves that Donald Trump is under Vladimir Putin’s thumb. Fill in the rest of the blanks with your favorite corruption fantasy: The Kremlin has video of the mogul-turned-president debauching himself in a Moscow hotel; the Kremlin has a bulging ... Read More
Media

Martha McSally’s Blasphemy

By
As I note in my New York Post piece today, I don’t believe that Martha McSally, who is serving her first term in the Senate after being appointed to take John McCain’s seat, is going to be helped much by accusing CNN’s Manu Raju of being a “hack.” Attacking the press might be an effective way to excite ... Read More
Media

Martha McSally’s Blasphemy

By
As I note in my New York Post piece today, I don’t believe that Martha McSally, who is serving her first term in the Senate after being appointed to take John McCain’s seat, is going to be helped much by accusing CNN’s Manu Raju of being a “hack.” Attacking the press might be an effective way to excite ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

People Make New Orleans

By
I had my first taste of southern hospitality the day I moved to New York. A young woman from New Orleans, whom I had met only briefly over Skype (she had advertised a room in the Bronx, though I preferred a room in Manhattan), had asked if anyone would be picking me up from the airport. No, I told her. I didn’t ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

People Make New Orleans

By
I had my first taste of southern hospitality the day I moved to New York. A young woman from New Orleans, whom I had met only briefly over Skype (she had advertised a room in the Bronx, though I preferred a room in Manhattan), had asked if anyone would be picking me up from the airport. No, I told her. I didn’t ... Read More
Elections

Lying Liz

By
Ever since she began explaining how her Medicare for all plan would be funded, and how she would pass it, Elizabeth Warren has been sinking. Ahead of last week’s debate, her camp leaked a story that her friend Bernie Sanders met with her in 2018 to discuss plans for 2020, and that at this meeting, Sanders had ... Read More
Elections

Lying Liz

By
Ever since she began explaining how her Medicare for all plan would be funded, and how she would pass it, Elizabeth Warren has been sinking. Ahead of last week’s debate, her camp leaked a story that her friend Bernie Sanders met with her in 2018 to discuss plans for 2020, and that at this meeting, Sanders had ... Read More
Impromptus

An Omen from Oman, &c.

By
Earlier this month, the Sultan of Oman died. His name was Qaboos bin Said. When I saw his obit, I immediately thought of Saddam Hussein and his two sons, Uday and Qusay. I will explain that in a minute. Qaboos ruled Oman for a cool 50 years. He was born in 1940 and “was sent to Britain for an elite ... Read More
Impromptus

An Omen from Oman, &c.

By
Earlier this month, the Sultan of Oman died. His name was Qaboos bin Said. When I saw his obit, I immediately thought of Saddam Hussein and his two sons, Uday and Qusay. I will explain that in a minute. Qaboos ruled Oman for a cool 50 years. He was born in 1940 and “was sent to Britain for an elite ... Read More