Giuliani Claims Ukraine Laundered Millions for Biden and Son, Questions Why Obama Never Investigated

Rudy Giuliani (YouTube screengrab via ABC News)

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani on Monday questioned why former president Obama did not investigate possible corruption related to then-vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Giuliani, who now serves as President Trump’s private legal counsel, alleged on Twitter that Hunter Biden was “making millions on the board of one of the most corrupt companies in Ukraine.” He also hinted that the younger Biden’s company laundered $3 million by transferring the money from Ukraine to Latvia, then to Cyprus, and finally to the U.S.

Giuliani’s allegations come as Democrats called for the Trump administration to release a whistleblower complaint that reportedly details Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate Hunter Biden’s business. Although the whistleblower did not have direct knowledge of the call and heard about its content second-hand, according to CNN.

Trump-appointed acting Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire has refused to release the complaint’s contents, prompting Democrats to accuse the administration of stonewalling and begin calling for Trump’s impeachment.

The whistleblower scandal also threatens to envelop Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential front-runner comes under renewed scrutiny for his son’s connections to Ukraine.

In March 2014 Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and Biden led the U.S. response. In April of that year, Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, despite having minimal experience either in the energy sector or the Ukraine, reportedly receiving up to $50,000 a month in compensation.

Joe Biden eventually pressured the Ukrainian government to remove then prosecutor general Viktor Shokin, threatening to withhold loan guarantees if the government did not comply. Shokin was widely seen as corrupt and was unpopular with Western leaders.

Shokin’s office was also in the midst of an investigation into Burisma at the time of his removal. However, a former Ukrainian official said at the time that the investigation had stalled before Biden intervened.

Representative Devin Nunes (R. Calif.) told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that the whistleblower scandal is more dangerous to Biden than to the Trump.

“I think this is the end of Biden’s campaign,” Nunes said.