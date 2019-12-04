News

Law & the Courts

Giuliani Meets Ukrainian Prosecutors at Center of Impeachment Inquiry to Film TV Series

By
U.S. President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is seen during a visit at the Hadassah Medical Center, June 7, 2018. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is in Europe this week to meet with Ukrainian prosecutors at the center of the impeachment inquiry against the President, in order to produce a television show about the impeachment process, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry due to suspicions Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate corruption allegations against Joe Biden. Giuliani gathered information on the allegations from Ukrainian contacts throughout the first half of 2019.

Giuliani met with former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko in Budapest on Tuesday, and is scheduled to meet with former prosecutor general Victor Shokin, to film a series on impeachment for right-wing outlet One America News (OAN). Giuliani is filming the series even as the impeachment inquiry has focused national attention on his contacts with Ukraine.

During his tenure, Shokin’s office had opened a corruption investigation into Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company on whose board sat Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son. In 2016 Joe Biden threatened to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine if the government did not fire Shokin, who was widely seen as corrupt by U.S. and European leaders.

Comments

In early 2019 Giuliani considered taking Lutsenko as a client even as the former NYC mayor pushed Lutsenko to look into allegations against Biden. Lutsenko is under investigation by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegations of abuse of power.

In November the Wall Street Journal reported that federal prosecutors had launched a wide-ranging probe into Giuliani’s businesses and partners. Investigators are looking into the possibility that Giuliani acted as an unregistered foreign agent.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Good Riddance to Kamala Harris

By
Per Edward-Isaac Dovere, Kamala Harris is no longer running for president. This is excellent, welcome news -- the cause for celebration. Good riddance! May Harris's failed attempt to find higher office destroy her career and sully her reputation for all time. I'm told that I'm not supposed to feel like this -- ... Read More
Elections

Good Riddance to Kamala Harris

By
Per Edward-Isaac Dovere, Kamala Harris is no longer running for president. This is excellent, welcome news -- the cause for celebration. Good riddance! May Harris's failed attempt to find higher office destroy her career and sully her reputation for all time. I'm told that I'm not supposed to feel like this -- ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris, the Juggernaut Who Flopped

By
Before reports emerged that Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential race, she was trailing Mike Bloomberg in her bid to be the Democratic nominee for the president, and stood at 2 percent in the latest national Harris–The Hill poll released Monday. On paper, Kamala Harris was a strong candidate for ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris, the Juggernaut Who Flopped

By
Before reports emerged that Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential race, she was trailing Mike Bloomberg in her bid to be the Democratic nominee for the president, and stood at 2 percent in the latest national Harris–The Hill poll released Monday. On paper, Kamala Harris was a strong candidate for ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Is a Political Fool’s Errand

By
Having demanded Donald J. Trump’s impeachment ever since Election Night 2016, Democrats are on the verge of getting what they want. They’ll be sorry. The Democrats’ “bombshell” hearings fizzled like wet firecrackers. Hypnotic witnesses expressed policy and stylistic differences with President ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Is a Political Fool’s Errand

By
Having demanded Donald J. Trump’s impeachment ever since Election Night 2016, Democrats are on the verge of getting what they want. They’ll be sorry. The Democrats’ “bombshell” hearings fizzled like wet firecrackers. Hypnotic witnesses expressed policy and stylistic differences with President ... Read More