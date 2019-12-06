Giuliani Meets KGB-Trained Ukrainian Lawmaker to Discuss Biden Investigation

Rudy Giuliani speaks at the 2018 Iran Freedom Convention in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani met on Thursday with a KGB-trained member of Ukraine’s parliament to discuss a possible investigation into Hunter Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden.

Giuliani has alleged that Hunter Biden engaged in improprieties during his time on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company. The former New York City mayor has also been in Europe for the past week meeting with Ukrainian contacts to film a series on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump for right-wing network One America News (OAN).

Andriy Derkach, the Ukrainian lawmaker who was trained at the Dzerzhinsky Higher School of the KGB in Moscow, posted on Facebook that he had met with Giuliani and had urged U.S. congress members to investigate Hunter Biden further. Derkach’s father Leonid was a KGB operative who later became the head Ukrainian intelligence, and who was fired in 2004 shortly before Ukraine’s Orange Revolution.

“Rudolph Giuliani has arrived in Kyiv,” Derkach wrote. “We met up immediately to discuss the establishment of the Friends of Ukraine STOP Corruption interparliamentary group.”

Derkach said he had sent a proposal regarding an investigation into Hunter Biden to Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), Representative Devin Nunes (R., Calif.), and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“We’re waiting to see how much this is something that the congressmen and senators are in need of. If they want to work together, we’re ready,” Derkach added.

Giuliani is currently under scrutiny over his contacts with Ukrainian officials in the first half of 2019. Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas in a wide ranging investigation of the former New York City mayor’s businesses and partners.

House Democrats are currently conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump due to suspicions he withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country to conduct investigations damaging to political rival Joe Biden.