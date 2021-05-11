Glenn Youngkin Wins GOP Nomination for Virginia Governor

Glenn Youngkin, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Carlyle Group, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Businessman Glenn Youngkin won the Republican nomination for governor of Virginia on Monday.

Youngkin was among six candidates who vied for the spot via an “unassembled convention,” in which 30,000 pre-registered Republicans voted to choose the nominee. Youngkin is a former CEO at Carlyle Group and has financed much of his own campaign, including with $5.5 million loan through the end of March, according to Politico.

“I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me,” Youngkin wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond.”

Younkin will likely face former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe, who is currently polling ahead of his rivals, in the general election. McAuliffe served as governor for one term before stepping down due to limits on consecutive terms.

“Glenn Youngkin has gone all in on Trump’s most dangerous, divisive conspiracy theories, and his extreme social agenda is clear,” McAuliffe said in a statement following Youngkin’s victory. “I’ve beaten extreme Republicans like Glenn before, and I’m ready to do it again.”

Youngkin received the support of GOP senator Ted Cruz late in the race, and the two campaigned together days before the election.

“Virginia needs a governor who can get this state back open again and back to work,” Cruz said at a rally with Youngkin last week.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.