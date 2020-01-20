News

Science & Tech

Google CEO Calls for Government Regulation of Artificial Intelligence

By
Visitors check their phones behind the screen advertising facial recognition software during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai called for government regulation of artificial intelligence technology on Monday.

“There is no question in my mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated. The question is how best to approach this,” Pichai told an audience at a conference in Brussels.

The U.S. and European nations are currently attempting to develop regulatory policy for artificial intelligence. The U.S. has taken a more hands-off approach than the E.U. thus far but Pichai called for “international alignment” regarding the issue.

“While AI promises enormous benefits for Europe and the world, there are real concerns about the potential negative consequences of AI,” he said.

Among the uses of artificial intelligence software are facial recognition tools, which have been systematically implemented by China throughout the country’s cities. Citizens can now board planes and pay for merchandise in some stores via facial scan, and new purchasers of phone services are now required to complete a facial recognition process. China has also used facial recognition to further the mass surveillance and detention of Muslim citizens of the western Xinjiang province.

On January 9 the U.S. unveiled a set of regulations on artificial intelligence meant to leave room for innovation in the field, which is also behind the development of driverless cars.

Comments

“Europe and our allies should avoid heavy handed innovation-killing models, and instead consider a similar regulatory approach,” the White House said in a statement regarding its approach to artificial intelligence.

“America is known throughout the world for our innovation, for our creative spirit and it is part of our inter-competitiveness, and so we want to foster innovation,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told Politico in an interview. “But there are also legitimate public concerns expressed about safety, security and privacy.”

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Media

Martha McSally’s Blasphemy

By
As I note in my New York Post piece today, I don’t believe that Martha McSally, who is serving her first term in the Senate after being appointed to take John McCain’s seat, is going to be helped much by accusing CNN’s Manu Raju of being a “hack.” Attacking the press might be an effective way to excite ... Read More
Media

Martha McSally’s Blasphemy

By
As I note in my New York Post piece today, I don’t believe that Martha McSally, who is serving her first term in the Senate after being appointed to take John McCain’s seat, is going to be helped much by accusing CNN’s Manu Raju of being a “hack.” Attacking the press might be an effective way to excite ... Read More
Elections

Lying Liz

By
Ever since she began explaining how her Medicare for all plan would be funded, and how she would pass it, Elizabeth Warren has been sinking. Ahead of last week’s debate, her camp leaked a story that her friend Bernie Sanders met with her in 2018 to discuss plans for 2020, and that at this meeting, Sanders had ... Read More
Elections

Lying Liz

By
Ever since she began explaining how her Medicare for all plan would be funded, and how she would pass it, Elizabeth Warren has been sinking. Ahead of last week’s debate, her camp leaked a story that her friend Bernie Sanders met with her in 2018 to discuss plans for 2020, and that at this meeting, Sanders had ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

People Make New Orleans

By
I had my first taste of southern hospitality the day I moved to New York. A young woman from New Orleans, whom I had met only briefly over Skype (she had advertised a room in the Bronx, though I preferred a room in Manhattan), had asked if anyone would be picking me up from the airport. No, I told her. I didn’t ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

People Make New Orleans

By
I had my first taste of southern hospitality the day I moved to New York. A young woman from New Orleans, whom I had met only briefly over Skype (she had advertised a room in the Bronx, though I preferred a room in Manhattan), had asked if anyone would be picking me up from the airport. No, I told her. I didn’t ... Read More
White House

The GAO’s Report

By
The Government Accountability Office issued a short report yesterday concluding that the administration had broken the law in freezing aid to Ukraine last summer. A common response from the president’s defenders has been that the GAO has found such violations of the law on many occasions, and the press did not ... Read More
White House

The GAO’s Report

By
The Government Accountability Office issued a short report yesterday concluding that the administration had broken the law in freezing aid to Ukraine last summer. A common response from the president’s defenders has been that the GAO has found such violations of the law on many occasions, and the press did not ... Read More