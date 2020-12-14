Google Services Suffer Major Outage

The Google sign on one of the company’s office buildings in Irvine, Calif., October 20, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage on Monday morning, with services down across the globe for about 40 minutes.

The Google search engine was not affected by the outage, however other services were down from about 6:55 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. worldwide. The cause of the outage was not immediately clear, and Google parent company Alphabet Inc. did not immediately comment on the incident.

The outage came after U.S. government agencies were hacked in a suspected Russian cyberattack.

