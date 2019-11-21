News

Elections

Google to Place Limits on Political Advertisements ahead of 2020 Election

By
(Aly Song/Reuters)

Google announced on Wednesday it would place restrictions on political advertising in advance of the 2020 presidential election, following Twitter’s announcement that it would ban political ads altogether.

According to its new policy, Google will prohibit advertisers from targeting users based on their browser history, known party affiliation or voting records. Advertisers will still be allowed to use age, gender and location, down to a postal code level, to reach users.

In addition, “ads or destinations making demonstrably false claims that could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process” will also be prohibited, Google Ads’ vice president of project management Scott Spencer wrote in a blog post.

Spencer implied that ads may contain questionable information that doesn’t constitute total falsehoods, saying “robust political dialogue is an important part of democracy, and no one can sensibly adjudicate every political claim.” He added that “the number of political ads on which we take action will be very limited.”

Google’s restrictions will be implemented in the United Kingdom, which is holding elections on December 12, within a week, while the restrictions will take effect in the European Union by the end of 2019 and in the rest of the world by January 6, 2020.

Comments

Twitter announced earlier this month it would ban political advertisements completely. Rival company Facebook has previously said it will not fact-check political ads, but left open the door to changes in its policy in a Wednesday announcement.

“For over a year, we’ve provided unprecedented transparency into all U.S. federal and state campaigns—and we prohibit voter suppression in all ads,” a Facebook spokesman said. “As we’ve said, we are looking at different ways we might refine our approach to political ads.”

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Impeachment Clock

By
Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry is incoherent. Given the impossibility of a senatorial conviction, the only strategy is to taint the president with the brand of impeachment and weaken him in the 2020 election. Yet Schiff seems to have no sense that the worm has already turned. Far from tormenting Trump and ... Read More
White House

The Impeachment Clock

By
Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry is incoherent. Given the impossibility of a senatorial conviction, the only strategy is to taint the president with the brand of impeachment and weaken him in the 2020 election. Yet Schiff seems to have no sense that the worm has already turned. Far from tormenting Trump and ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Elections

Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical

By
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion. These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ... Read More
Elections

Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical

By
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion. These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ... Read More