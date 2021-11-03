GOP Adds 13 Democratic House Seats to 2022 Midterm Target List after Election Night Successes

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in Alexandria, Va., October 30, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The House GOP campaign arm is now targeting an additional 13 Democratic House seats ahead of the 2022 midterms after Republicans had a number of surprising successes on Election Day, including a win for Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial election.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) now has its sights set on the seats of Representatives Greg Stanton of Arizona, Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, Joe Courtney of Connecticut, Darren Soto of Florida, Sanford Bishop of Georgia, Frank Mrvan of Indiana, David Trone of Maryland, G. K. Butterfield of North Carolina, Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, Teresa Leger Fernandez of New Mexico, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Jim Cooper of Tennessee, and Jennifer Wexton of Virginia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new additions bring the total to 70 House Democrats who will be targeted ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“In a cycle like this, no Democrat is safe,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican. “Voters are rejecting Democrat policies that have caused massive price increases, opened our borders, and spurred a nationwide crime wave.”

The expansion of the GOP’s offensive efforts came after Republicans had an outstanding showing in Virginia, winning the races for governor and lieutenant governor and also flipping six seats in the Virginia House of Delegates, giving them a 51-49 majority. Meanwhile, several outlets have also called the Virginia attorney general race in favor of Republican Jason Miyares.

Also of great concern to Democrats is New Jersey, where the gubernatorial race remains too close to call despite predictions that Democratic governor Phil Murphy would comfortably defeat his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli. The race is sounding alarms for Democrats, given that President Biden won New Jersey by 16 points just one year ago.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.