GOP China Hawks Voice Fresh Concerns on Lloyd Austin: ‘America Needs a Wake-Up Call’

While members of the House of Representatives usually do not have a say in confirming an incoming administration’s personnel, the Biden team’s decision to name Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense has given them a seat at the table.

Austin — a four-star Army general who ran Central Command in the Middle East under the Obama administration and retired in 2016 — requires a waiver to serve as secretary of defense since he hasn’t been out of uniform for the requisite seven years.

A number of House Republicans who voted in favor of granting a waiver for General James Mattis to serve …