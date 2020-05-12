GOP Rep. Accuses Obama of Using Flynn Probe to ‘Perform a Coup’ against Trump

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) speaks at a hearing with the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., December 9, 2019. (Anna Moneymaker/Reuters)

Representative Andy Biggs is accusing former President Obama of attempting to orchestrate a “coup” against his successor, saying the previous administration engaged in a conspiracy to undermine then President-elect Trump while investigating national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Biggs made the claim during a Fox News appearance with Representative Jim Jordan, who alleged that over several weeks in January, 2017, Obama administration officials took steps during their investigation of Flynn that amount to a conspiracy against the incoming administration.

“Those three weeks in January tell us everything, and the president is exactly right,” Jordan said of the timeline he outlined. “If it can happen to him, imagine what they can do to you, to Andy, to me, and more importantly, to any American citizen. That’s why this is so darn wrong.”

Asked whether he agreed with Jordan’s conclusion that Obama was personally responsible for a coordinated effort to inhibit Trump, Biggs said the effort came from the highest levels of government.

“Well, I think all the evidence — Jim gave you a great timeline — but all the evidence does point to coming right out of the top from President Obama on down,” said Biggs, who leads the House Freedom Caucus.

“This really was a conspiracy to do something that we’ve not seen in American history, and that was to actually perform a coup,” the Arizona Republican said. “That’s really what this was. I mean, you can’t get to it any more succinctly than that. This was an attempt to undermine the election of the people. That’s a coup. And they were abusing their power, abusing the process, and they were — yeah, they were using the media.”

The case against the former national-security adviser arose from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Flynn, a retired three-star general, was fired by President Trump after the revelation that he made contradictory statements to Vice President Mike Pence about whether he had discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He pled guilty later in 2017 to making false statements to the FBI regarding his contacts with the Russian ambassador, but withdrew his guilty plea earlier this year. His February sentencing hearing was canceled.

The Justice Department made the controversial decision to drop the case against Flynn last week.

