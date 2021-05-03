GOP Rep. Claims Trump Wing Is Pushing to Oust Cheney Because She Won’t ‘Lie’

Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) participates in a news conference with House Republican leadership in Washington, D.C., March 9, 2021. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

House Republicans are increasingly frustrated with Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) amid an ongoing spat over her views on former President Trump, The Hill reported on Saturday.

GOP lawmakers have warned that Cheney could lose her position as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference.

“If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit,” Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R., Ohio) told The Hill. Gonzalez was one of ten GOP representatives, including Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump following the Capitol riot on January 6.

“Liz isn’t going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes,” Gonzalez added. “She’s going to stand on principle. And if that’s going to be distracting for folks, she’s not the best fit. I wish that weren’t the case.”

Cheney has continued to criticize Trump since the Capitol riot. While House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has labeled Trump the head of the Republican Party, Cheney told reporters last week that McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) were the leaders of the party.

Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.), head of the Republican Study Committee, said Cheney’s comments were “sideline distractions” that could threaten GOP unity.

“I think a lot of us would like to see her join the team, be on the same team, same mission, the same focus. And at this point, that’s what many of us are questioning,” Banks told Axios last week.

“As we’re focused on unifying the Republican conference and our mission to win back the majority, she is focused on the past and proving a point,” one lawmaker told The Hill on condition of anonymity. “She is alienating herself from the conference, and I have to imagine if she doesn’t resign there will be a new vote in the near future and the result will be lopsided in the opposite direction of what it was before.”

