News

NR PLUS Immigration

GOP Rep. Says Her New Bill Would Bring the Border Under Control — And That’s Why It Won’t Pass This Congress

By
Rep. Debbie Lesko speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of H.R. 7120 the Justice in Policing Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 17, 2020. (Greg Nash/Pool via Reuters)

As a new congresswoman from Arizona during the last surge of migrants at the southwest border, Debbie Lesko was looking for solutions to the humanitarian crisis.

Lesko, who won her seat in a special election in 2018, turned to top U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Department of Homeland Security leaders for advice. Their ideas turned into six bills – “the six bills that they told me they needed the most,” she said.

Ultimately, her efforts went nowhere in the Democrat-controlled House. But with a new crisis at the southwest border – Border Patrol officers apprehended more than 97,000 migrants in February

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest