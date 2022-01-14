GOP Representative John Katko, Who Voted to Impeach Trump, Won’t Seek Reelection

Rep. John Katko (R-NY) questions witnesses during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 17, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters)

Representative John Katko (R., N.Y.), one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump last year, announced Friday that he will not run for reelection.

Katko, who has represented a Democrat-leaning district in upstate New York since 2015, announced his retirement, explaining that he wants to be more present with his family.

“I have been blessed beyond belief with family, health, and the most loving and patient wife on earth,” Katko said in a statement. “That’s why, after 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way.”

“It is with profound gratitude for my colleagues, staff, supporters, team, and the people of New York’s 24th Congressional District that I am thrilled to begin this next and best chapter of my life alongside Robin and our family,” he said.

Katko becomes the third House Republican who supported Trump’s impeachment to retire, after Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. The New York Republican is also the 39th member of the House of Representatives — and the 13th Republican — to decline to run for reelection.

Trump called Katko’s announcement “great news” on Friday, adding: “Another one bites the dust. Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!”

Katko’s district, which is centered on Syracuse, is slated to shift further blue after the state legislature finishes redistricting, according to the New York Times. The district supported Joe Biden by nine points in 2020.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in 2022 to reclaim the majority after a surprisingly successful 2020.

Katko had drawn the ire of some in his party after voting both in favor of Trump’s impeachment and for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The New York congressman defended his voting record in his announcement on Friday: “My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a Member of Congress, and they guide my decision today.”

